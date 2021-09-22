CHANGE LANGUAGE
22-yr-old Man Killed in 'Accidental' Firing in UP's Bulandshahr, 2 Arrested

Police have registered a case against Satyendra, the lab owner, and another person named Bablu. Representational Image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Manish, a resident of Nayabans, used to work at Lifecare Diagnostic Lab and died under suspicious circumstances due to a bullet injury on Tuesday night, Alka, Circle Officer of Syana Police said.

A 22-year-old man was killed in accidental firing in Syana area here, police said on Wednesday. Manish, a resident of Nayabans, used to work at Lifecare Diagnostic Lab and died under suspicious circumstances due to a bullet injury on Tuesday night, Alka, Circle Officer of Syana Police said.

Police have registered a case against Satyendra, the lab owner, and another person named Bablu and arrested the duo. During interrogation, Bablu said a bullet got accidentally fired and hit Manish when they were checking the gun, police said, adding efforts are on to recover the weapon.

first published:September 22, 2021, 15:43 IST