22,000 Houses Built in UP's Gorakhpur under PM Awas Yojana, Beneficiaries Thank Yogi Govt

The target to build around 22 thousand houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been met in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

Under the scheme, the first online application has to be made on the Centre’s official website, following which, a private company prepares its detail project report (DPR). It is then examined at the tehsil and block level. The report is sent to the central government.

Upon receiving an approval, the amount is disbursed in three installments directly to the beneficiary’s account. In the first installment, Rs 50,000 is released. In the second and the last installments, Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 50,000 are disbursed, respectively.

“I have received a grant of 2.04 lakhs under Mission-3 due to which my dream of owning a house has been completed. My dream of a house has come true today and it has been made possible by this government,” said Vipat Singh of Raiganj North city, a beneficiary of the scheme.

Meanwhile, Bhanmati, another beneficiary, said, “Someone told me that the government is giving money to build houses under the Centre’s housing scheme. We also applied and within a few days money came into the account to build a house,” she said.

Meanwhile, Panmati, said, “We had ancestral houses, but due to lack of repairs, the house kept falling down day by day. There came a time that the house was there, but it did not have a roof. In such a situation, the benefit received under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is no less than a boon for us. All this has been possible only due to good policies of the Yogi government.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here