2,214 NGOs Were Registered Under FCRA in Last Three Years: Minister to Lok Sabha

Union Minister of Stare for Home Minister Nityanand Rai said the registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act was granted under three categories - religion, culture, and education.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
2,214 NGOs Were Registered Under FCRA in Last Three Years: Minister to Lok Sabha
File photo of Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

New Delhi: A total of 2,214 NGOs were registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in the last three years under the religious, cultural and educational categories, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 1,011 NGOs were registered under the FCRA in 2017, 520 NGOs in 2018 and 683 NGOs in 2019.

Registration was granted under the FCRA for three categories religious, cultural and educational, he said replying to a written question.

