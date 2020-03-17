2,214 NGOs Were Registered Under FCRA in Last Three Years: Minister to Lok Sabha

New Delhi: A total of 2,214 NGOs were registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in the last three years under the religious, cultural and educational categories, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 1,011 NGOs were registered under the FCRA in 2017, 520 NGOs in 2018 and 683 NGOs in 2019.

Registration was granted under the FCRA for three categories religious, cultural and educational, he said replying to a written question.

