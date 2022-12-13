CHANGE LANGUAGE
228 Stolen Artefacts Brought Back Since 2014, Says Culture Ministry
228 Stolen Artefacts Brought Back Since 2014, Says Culture Ministry

December 13, 2022, 14:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Since the time India became independent, just 13 stolen artefacts were recovered till 2014, the Ministry said

More than 220 stolen artefacts have been brought back since 2014, the Ministry of Culture said on Tuesday. It shared the information in a tweet.

“Since the time India became independent, just 13 stolen artefacts were recovered till 2014. In stark contrast, with PM (Narendra) Modi at the helm, over 220 artefacts have been recovered since 2014 #ModiRevivesIndianHeritage #AmritMahotsav," the culture ministry tweeted.

It also shared a poster along with it, titled ‘Bringing Our Heritage Home’. On the right side, it was mentioned that “228 stolen artefacts came home" since 2014.

December 13, 2022, 14:48 IST
last updated:December 13, 2022, 14:48 IST