2,290 Covid-19 Patients in Lucknow Submitted Wrong Information During Tests, Over 1,100 Still Untraceable

An alarming situation has come to the fore in Lucknow after it was found that in the last nine days as many as 2,290 patients, who have tested positive for coronavirus, have submitted their false information including name, address, contact number etc. to the local administration during their tests.

As per the information received, all these 2,290 patients were examined between July 23-July 31. The administration got to know about this fraud when they tried to contact the patients to inform them about their Covid-19 reports.

The local administration immediately sought the help of Uttar Pradesh Police’s surveillance division after which 1,171 people were traced and admitted to the hospital. However, 1,119 patients are still untraceable and a hunt to trace them is on.

A legal action is said to be taken against these people for providing wrong information about themselves to the administration.

“Thousands of tests were done to break the chain of coronavirus infection. People were tested at camps set up at several places in Lucknow. During this, some people submitted their wrong name, address and contact numbers. When a probe was initiated, the names and addresses were found to be wrong. We have traced down 1,171 till date, while efforts are on to trace down the remaining patients. All the hospitals and labs conducting tests are directed to verify the details of the patients at their end before taking their samples,” Sujit Pandey, Commissioner of Police Lucknow told media on Sunday.

Also Watch India Conducts 4.63 Lakh COVID-19 Tests In Last 24 Hours | CNN News18

Lucknow has reported 391 fresh Covid-19 cases, along with 14 deaths on Sunday. While 4,559 people were discharged from the hospitals.

Meanwhile, as per the data issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department, with 3,953 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the state on Sunday, the total tally has reached 92,921. The total number of deaths have reached 1,730 with 53 deaths reported on Sunday. Till date, 53,357 people have been discharged from hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, while there were 37834 active cases in the state.