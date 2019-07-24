Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

23 Dead in Bihar, Jharkhand After Lightning Strike, Heavy Rains Follow

Thirteen people died in Aurangabad, East Champaran and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar, while in Jharkhand, 10 people lost their lives in Jamtara, Ramgarh and Pakur districts.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
(Image only for representational purpose)
Patna/Ranchi: At least 23 people were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar and Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday.

Thirteen people died in Aurangabad, East Champaran and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar, while in Jharkhand, 10 people lost their lives in Jamtara, Ramgarh and Pakur districts. The deaths in lightning strikes occurred since Tuesday night, police said. Bihar was also lashed by heavy rains.

