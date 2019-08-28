Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

23 Killed, 13 Injured in Fire at Bar in Mexico: Report

The fire killed at least eight women and 15 men, with another 13 people being treated at hospitals after being seriously injured.

Reuters

Updated:August 28, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
23 Killed, 13 Injured in Fire at Bar in Mexico: Report
Representative Image.
At least 23 people have died after a fire at a bar in Mexico's southern port city of Coatzacoalcos, NBC News reported early on Wednesday, citing a statement by the office of Veracruz state's attorney general.

The fire, which happened on Tuesday night, killed at least eight women and 15 men, with another 13 people being treated at hospitals after being seriously injured, according to the report.

The office of the state's attorney general said it was investigating the fire and determining if it was intentional, NBC News reported.

