INDIA

23 Migrant Workers Killed, 20 Critically Injured in Truck Accident in UP's Auraiya

Senior officers have arrived at the spot and the injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

The truck was ferrying 81 migrant workers who were going to Bihar and Jharkhand from Rajasthan, officials said.

Auraiya: In a tragic incident, 23 migrant workers were killed and 20 grievously injured in an accident involving a mini-truck and a trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accident took place on the national highway at Mihauli under Kotwali police circle when the trolley crashed into a stationary mini-truck, news agency IANS reported.

"Twenty-four people were brought dead, 22 have been admitted and 15 who were critically injured have been referred to Saifai PGI. They were going to Bihar and Jharkhand from Rajasthan," Archana Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Auraiya was quoted as saying by ANI.

Senior officers have arrived at the spot and the injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

(with inputs from IANS)

