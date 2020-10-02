23 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1,476 Fresh Cases In Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana reported 23 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Friday, raising the death toll to 1,425, while the virus count reached 1,31, 388 with 1,476 fresh cases. Of the 23 fatalities, three each were from Panipat and Hisar and two each from Charkhi Dadri, Jind, Fatehabad, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Gurgaon and Faridabad. One each death was reported from Ambala, Palwal and Panchkula, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in coronavirus cases included Gurgaon (261), Faridabad (157), Hisar (117), Rohtak (101), Jind (99) and Yamunanagar (96). The active cases currently in Haryana are 13,247, while the state has a recovery rate of 88.83 per cent..

