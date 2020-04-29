Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

23 More Nanded's Hazur Sahib Returnees Test Positive For Coronavirus in Punjab

Nearly 3,500 pilgrims are expected to arrive from Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded where they were stranded due to the lockdown. They are reaching Punjab in batches in the government-arranged buses, officials said.

IANS

Updated:April 29, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
23 More Nanded's Hazur Sahib Returnees Test Positive For Coronavirus in Punjab
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)

Chandigarh: Twenty-three more people, who returned to Punjab after a 1,750-km odyssey from the Sikh shrine in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Wednesday tested coronavirus positive, taking their total to 34.

As per official figures, nearly 3,500 pilgrims are expected to arrive from Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded where they were stranded due to the lockdown. They are reaching Punjab in batches in the government-arranged buses.

A majority of them would return in the next two days, a Punjab government official told IANS.

The Health Department has decided to quarantine all returnees from outside the state for 21 days.

"The pilgrims returning from Sri Hazur Sahib is a big challenge. The Maharashtra government didn't take steps to prevent the Covid-19 spread by testing those who were embarking upon the journey to Punjab," Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said.

"We are taking all the necessary steps to contain coronavirus by examining and testing of all the returnees to Punjab. It's our duty to bring them back," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bathinda district, which had no case so far, on Wednesday reported its first coronavirus cases with two pilgrims testing positive.

After non-resident Indians (NRIs), foreign travellers and Tablighi Jamaat attendees, it's now the pilgrims returning from the Takht Sri Hazur Sahib that is posing a serious challenge to the state administration, said an official.

The state government has ordered all the Takht Sri Hazur Sahib returnees -- who returned to the state on their own -- to report their whereabouts to the nearest police station or face criminal prosecution.

The concealing of such information would lead to criminal case, an official said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,974,872

    +31,229*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,141,981

    +78,167*

  • Cured/Discharged

    948,545

    +41,647*  

  • Total DEATHS

    218,564

    +5,291*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres