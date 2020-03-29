23 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Delhi over Past 24 Hours, Total Rises to 72

New Delhi: The number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 72 on Sunday after 23 fresh cases were reported in a day, the Health Department said.

Till Saturday night, the number of cases of the COVID-19 pandemic stood at 49, including two deaths.

According to the Delhi Health Department, out of the total 72 cases recorded so far, 64 are admitted at various hospitals.

A 60-year-old Yemeni national who died at a private hospital on Thursday had become the second casualty of the deadly infection in Delhi, authorities had said.

Out of the total cases, five have been discharged and one had died earlier, while a person had migrated out of the country.

The COVID-affected patients in Delhi include a mohalla clinic doctor, his wife and daughter, health department officials said.

