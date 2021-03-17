23 Patients, Including 17 Covid Cases, Rescued After Fire Breaks out in Vadodara Hospital

Ahmedabad: At least 23 patients, including 17 COVID-19 patients, were evacuated to safety following a minor fire at a private hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Wednesday night, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which engulfed a portion of Shree Vijay Vallabh Sarvajanik Hospital in Mandvi area of Vadodara city, said Vadodara Collector Shalini Agarwal.

"All the 23 patients, including 17 COVID-19 patients, were rescued and shifted to other hospitals following the fire. No patient or any hospital staffer was injured," Agarwal added.