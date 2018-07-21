GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
23 Rescued After Scaffolding of Under-construction Building Collapses in Chennai, Labourers Feared Trapped

According to reports, three labourers are critical and have been admitted to Apollo Hospitals.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:July 21, 2018, 11:23 PM IST
The site of the building collapse in Chennai. (Twitter @ANI)
Chennai: Twenty-three people were rescued after the scaffolding and iron girders of an under-construction hospital building collapsed in Chennai’s Govindasamy Nagar on Saturday. Sources said some labourers could be trapped under the debris.

Commenting on the incident, disaster management commissioner Rajendra Ratnoo said, “It was a four-storey structure and the building near it suffered damage because of the collapse. So far, 23 people have been rescued. There are more than 60 police officers at the site. There are 60 members from the fire and rescue department, 30 members from the State Disaster Response Force, two units of the National Disaster Response Force and eight ambulances.

“The office of the chief minister has asked the state disaster team to monitor the situation. Rescue operations will continue till we ensure that no one is trapped inside. Investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the collapse.”

According to reports, three labourers are critical and have been admitted to Apollo Hospitals.

Meanwhile, eight people, including four children, were injured after a two-storey residential building collapsed in Pune’s Mundhwa area on Saturday afternoon.

Building owner Kailash Bhandwalkar, three members of his family and four others from two tenant families were injured, police said.

The building, standing by a nullah in Keshavnagar locality, was around 30 years old and in a precarious condition, a police officer said. Incessant rains may have weakened it further, he added.

