Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

23 Rifles Worth 17 Lakh Seized from 3 Passengers at Madurai Airport

The trio, carrying the rifles worth Rs 17.1 lakh in their luggage, landed two days ago.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
23 Rifles Worth 17 Lakh Seized from 3 Passengers at Madurai Airport
Image for representation only.
Loading...

Madurai: Twenty three rifles used for shooting events were seized from three passengers who arrived at the airport here from Dubai, customs officials said on Wednesday.

The trio, carrying the rifles worth Rs 17.1 lakh in their luggage, landed two days ago.

The passengers from Kerala claimed that they had come to take part in a shooting competition in the country.

However, they did not possess any documents permitting them to carry the rifles, they said.

They had also claimed that they registered with the National Rifle Association for participating in the event.

During verification, customs sleuths found that the passengers had not registered with any of the associations, following which they seized the rifles and detained the trio.

Further investigation is on, they added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram