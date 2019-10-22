Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

23 Shops Fined for Running Business During Bypolls in Lucknow

he District Magistrate had ordered the closure of all shops and commercial establishments on Monday due to polling in the Lucknow Cantt.

IANS

Updated:October 22, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
23 Shops Fined for Running Business During Bypolls in Lucknow
Representative image.

Lucknow: As many as 23 shops and commercial enterprises in Lucknow were fined for keeping their business open on the voting day for bypolls in the Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat on Monday.

The District Magistrate had ordered the closure of all shops and commercial establishments on Monday due to polling in the Lucknow Cantt.

The Assistant Commissioner Labour Department, Ravi Srivastava inspected the commercial complexes and shops on Monday in areas that included Aminabad, Kaiserbagh, Alambagh, Telibagh, Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Maha Nagar, Naka Hindola, Chowk and other commercial centres in the city.

"The shops and commercial complexes that were found open were made to shut down and a fine was imposed on them," the statement added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram