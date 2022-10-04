23-Year-Old Chennai Techie Allegedly Dies by Suicide After 'Harassment' by Loan App Operators

A 23-year-old techie from Chennai committed suicide on Tuesday after he was allegedly harassed by loan app operators even after the dues were settled.

Narendran was found hanging from the ceiling of his room. According to the MGR Nagar police, the family of the deceased said that he was repeatedly harassed by loan app operators even after he had settled an amount of Rs 33,000 that he had taken from the app.

The police said that Narendran borrowed Rs 50,000 from his family and settled the loan app but even after this the operators asked him to pay Rs 33000 more and threatened and abused him verbally.

The loan app operators sent messages to his friends and relatives stating that he had not repaid their money.

An officer with the MGR Nagar police station told IANS that they are investigating various loan apps found on his mobile phone.

Several people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu after loan app operators harassed and extorted money from them.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Dr S. Ramadoss called upon the government to take stringent action against the erring loan app operators.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here