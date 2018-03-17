English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
23-year-old Delhi Man Killed After Pistol Goes Off While Clicking Selfies
The victim belonged to Rajasthan but had been staying with his uncle and aunt for the last two years in Vijay Vihar area of Rohini.
File photo of a man taking selfie. (Reuters)
New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was killed while allegedly taking selfies with a pistol when it accidentally went off.
The victim's friend was also at the spot but he ran away. The deceased has been identified only as Vijay, police said.
He belonged to Rajasthan but had been staying with his uncle and aunt for the last two years in Vijay Vihar area of Rohini.
Vijay along with his friend was in his room when a gunshot was heard.
Vijay's family members have alleged that he was killed, but police believe that they were clicking selfies with the pistol when it accidentally went off.
The police also found selfies of the duo posing with the pistol on the mobile phone of the deceased.
