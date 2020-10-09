23-Year-Old Dies in Freak Go-karting Accident in Hyderabad after Her Hair Gets Entangled in the Wheel

An outing with family members turned tragic as a 23-year-old engineering student died after her hair got entangled while go-karting here, police said on Thursday.

Sri Varshini, a B.Tech final year student, was at Gurram Guda go-karting venue along with her family members on Wednesday evening.

As she was enjoying the go-karting, her helmet came off and the hair got entangled in the go-kart wheel. She sustained head injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital, where she succumbed on Thursday.

Her family members lodged a complaint with the police that the negligence by the go-karting organisers led to her death. They alleged that the organisers did not take safety precautions resulting in the incident.

A case was registered at Meerpet police station in Rachakonda police commissionerate. Inspector Mahender Reddy said they have taken up the investigation.