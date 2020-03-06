Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

23-year-old Indian on Student Visa in US Pleads Guilty to Sexual Enticement of 11-year-old Girl

Prosecutors alleged that Sachin Aji Bhaskar communicated by text and email with an 11-year-old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. Sachin Aji Bhaskar faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2020, 8:46 AM IST
23-year-old Indian on Student Visa in US Pleads Guilty to Sexual Enticement of 11-year-old Girl
Representative Image. (Reuters)

New York: A 23-year-old Indian with a student visa in the US has pleaded guilty to sexual enticement of a minor girl, prosecutors have said.

Sachin Aji Bhaskar faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

He pleaded guilty before Senior US District Judge William M Skretny to sexual enticement of a minor.

The charge carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life in prison, a fine of USD 250,000 or both, US Attorney James P Kennedy said.

Prosecutors alleged that Bhaskar communicated by text and email with an 11-year-old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.

Through those communications, Bhaskar enticed the victim to engage in a sexual activity with him in August, 2018, they said.

The sentencing in the case is scheduled for June 17.

