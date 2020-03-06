23-year-old Indian on Student Visa in US Pleads Guilty to Sexual Enticement of 11-year-old Girl
Prosecutors alleged that Sachin Aji Bhaskar communicated by text and email with an 11-year-old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. Sachin Aji Bhaskar faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
New York: A 23-year-old Indian with a student visa in the US has pleaded guilty to sexual enticement of a minor girl, prosecutors have said.
Sachin Aji Bhaskar faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.
He pleaded guilty before Senior US District Judge William M Skretny to sexual enticement of a minor.
The charge carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life in prison, a fine of USD 250,000 or both, US Attorney James P Kennedy said.
Prosecutors alleged that Bhaskar communicated by text and email with an 11-year-old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.
Through those communications, Bhaskar enticed the victim to engage in a sexual activity with him in August, 2018, they said.
The sentencing in the case is scheduled for June 17.
