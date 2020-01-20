23-year-old Man Arrested from Varanasi for Passing Crucial Info to ISI: Official
Image for representation.
Lucknow: A 23-year-old man was arrested from Varanasi in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad and military intelligence sleuths for allegedly passing on sensitive information to ISI agents in Pakistan, an official said on Monday.
Rashid Ahmad was picked up on Sunday and a smartphone, which he used to send photographs and video clips of vital Army installations and CRPF camps to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents across the border, was recovered from him, the official said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Ahmad had been to Pakistan twice, according to the official.
"The ISI agent used to get money and gifts in lieu of sending photographs and videos. A case has been registered against him," the ATS said in a statement.
The suspect will be interrogated about how many places he has visited and clicked photographs, and how much money/gift he has got.
What are the locations and camps whose photos Ahmad has sent, and how many other people are associated with him will be investigated, it added.
