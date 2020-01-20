Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

23-year-old Man Arrested from Varanasi for Passing Crucial Info to ISI: Official

Rashid Ahmad was picked up on Sunday and a smartphone, which he used to send photographs and video clips of vital Army installations and CRPF camps to the ISI agents across the border, was recovered from him, the official said.

PTI

Updated:January 20, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
23-year-old Man Arrested from Varanasi for Passing Crucial Info to ISI: Official
Image for representation.

Lucknow: A 23-year-old man was arrested from Varanasi in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad and military intelligence sleuths for allegedly passing on sensitive information to ISI agents in Pakistan, an official said on Monday.

Rashid Ahmad was picked up on Sunday and a smartphone, which he used to send photographs and video clips of vital Army installations and CRPF camps to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents across the border, was recovered from him, the official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ahmad had been to Pakistan twice, according to the official.

"The ISI agent used to get money and gifts in lieu of sending photographs and videos. A case has been registered against him," the ATS said in a statement.

The suspect will be interrogated about how many places he has visited and clicked photographs, and how much money/gift he has got.

What are the locations and camps whose photos Ahmad has sent, and how many other people are associated with him will be investigated, it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram