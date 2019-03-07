English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
23-year-old Man Crushed to Death by Truck in Delhi's Uttam Nagar
The incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday when Nitin Kapoor, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was returning home on his scooter, a police official said.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Loading...
New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was crushed to death allegedly by a speeding truck in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday when Nitin Kapoor, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was returning home on his scooter, a police official said.
A speeding truck crushed him near Nawada metro station, the officer said..
The driver of the truck fled from the spot. The truck had Hayrana number plate and was carrying tiles, police said.
Following the incident, irate locals torched the truck. However, police reached the spot and brought the fire under control.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and a hunt is on to nab the driver, the police officer said.
The incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday when Nitin Kapoor, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was returning home on his scooter, a police official said.
A speeding truck crushed him near Nawada metro station, the officer said..
The driver of the truck fled from the spot. The truck had Hayrana number plate and was carrying tiles, police said.
Following the incident, irate locals torched the truck. However, police reached the spot and brought the fire under control.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and a hunt is on to nab the driver, the police officer said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy Has Found a New Fan in John Cena, Check Out His Latest Instagram Post
- Janhvi Kapoor Cuts Birthday Cake with Sword, Brother Arjun Kapoor Posts an Adorable Wish
- Amid India-Pak Tension, Trailer of Pakistani Film Sher Dil Mentions Surgical Strike
- Only 9% Indian Women Feel Public Transport is Safe, But they Still Use it: Report
- ‘GAYAB HO GAYA' : Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at PM Modi Over "Stolen" Rafale Documents
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results