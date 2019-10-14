Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

23-year-old Man Nicknamed After Bollywood Villain, Arrested for Firing in Air in Delhi

On October 7, Parvez alias Suhail was at his uncle's house in Jankipuri and got into an argument with a few boys, including one Himanshu, over a trivial matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
23-year-old Man Nicknamed After Bollywood Villain, Arrested for Firing in Air in Delhi
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man, who was nicknamed Lotiya Pathan after the menacing villain from 90s hit film 'Tezaab' and wanted to lead a gang of his own, was arrested in connection with a firing incident in Dwarka, police said on Monday.

Parvez alias Suhail was arrested on Sunday from Dabri area in Delhi, they said.

On October 7, Parvez was at his uncle's house in Jankipuri and got into an argument with a few boys, including one Himanshu, over a trivial matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

Others present there asked Parvez how someone could speak loudly in his presence. This enraged Parvez. To maintain his clout, he fired a few shots outside Himanshu's house, the DCP said.

Parvez was accompanied by a juvenile friend, Alphonse said, adding that Himanshu was not home at the time of the incident.

Three used cartridges were recovered from the spot, the officer said.

"On Sunday, Parvez was arrested from Dabri area after police received a tip-off that he would come near a Mother Dairy behind Dada Dev Hospital," the DCP said.

He was planning to meet someone for borrowing money to evade arrest but was trapped by the police, the officer said. A sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from him, he added.

According to Alphonse, Parvez was arrested in cases of assault and auto-lifting last year.

After he was released from jail, he tried to establish his clout in Jankipuri. He also started building rapport with local criminals, the officer said

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram