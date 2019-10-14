23-year-old Man Nicknamed After Bollywood Villain, Arrested for Firing in Air in Delhi
On October 7, Parvez alias Suhail was at his uncle's house in Jankipuri and got into an argument with a few boys, including one Himanshu, over a trivial matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.
New Delhi: A 23-year-old man, who was nicknamed Lotiya Pathan after the menacing villain from 90s hit film 'Tezaab' and wanted to lead a gang of his own, was arrested in connection with a firing incident in Dwarka, police said on Monday.
Parvez alias Suhail was arrested on Sunday from Dabri area in Delhi, they said.
Others present there asked Parvez how someone could speak loudly in his presence. This enraged Parvez. To maintain his clout, he fired a few shots outside Himanshu's house, the DCP said.
Parvez was accompanied by a juvenile friend, Alphonse said, adding that Himanshu was not home at the time of the incident.
Three used cartridges were recovered from the spot, the officer said.
"On Sunday, Parvez was arrested from Dabri area after police received a tip-off that he would come near a Mother Dairy behind Dada Dev Hospital," the DCP said.
He was planning to meet someone for borrowing money to evade arrest but was trapped by the police, the officer said. A sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from him, he added.
According to Alphonse, Parvez was arrested in cases of assault and auto-lifting last year.
After he was released from jail, he tried to establish his clout in Jankipuri. He also started building rapport with local criminals, the officer said
