23-year-old Nurse Shot Dead On Duty in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, Jilted Lover Confesses Crime

In a sensational incident, a 23-year-old nurse who worked with a hospital in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh was shot dead by her jilted lover at her nursing station in the hospital on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Neha Chandela (23) and the assailant was identified as Ritesh Shakya (28) who also worked in the hospital as a ward boy for the last ten years. Father of two, Ritesh had a one-sided crush on the nurse who was recently engaged and was going to get married in May.

The deceased was to celebrate her birthday on Feb 14, the police said. Shakya was apparently annoyed with the girl getting engaged and in a fit of rage, entered the nursing room at around 5 pm on Thursday. He immediately shot chandela with a country-made pistol and she died on the spot, the police said.

Shakya later threw the pistol in a nullah and surrendered before the police. The weapon was recovered from the nullah with the help of a magnet.

The Superintendent of Police, Shailendra Singh Chouhan told the media that the accused confessed to police that he had a love affair with the girl and was upset with the girl’s engagement recently and resorted to the extreme step. The man also reportedly had a heated argument over the same with the girl recently.

The man was arrested and further investigation is underway. Interestingly the hospital staff hadn’t heard the gunshot and later when they went to the room, were shocked to see the girl lying beside a pool of blood inside her duty room.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.