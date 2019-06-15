Take the pledge to vote

23-year-old Spanish Woman Raped by Facebook Friend in Gurugram, Accused Arrested

The victim came from Spain a few weeks ago to Gurugram for an internship with a multinational company. The accused befriended her on Facebook and invited her to a dinner party where he misbehaved and raped her.

IANS

Updated:June 15, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
23-year-old Spanish Woman Raped by Facebook Friend in Gurugram, Accused Arrested
Picture for representation.
Gurugram: A 23-year-old Spanish woman was allegedly raped by her Facebook friend in Gurugram's upscale DLF phase-1 locality, police said on Saturday.

The victim came from Spain a few weeks ago to Gurugram for an internship with a multinational company. She was looking for an accommodation on rent and shared a post about it on Facebook.

A Delhi-based man named Ajanya Nath contacted her and offered her assistance in getting a rented flat. The accused befriended her and invited her to a dinner party on June 14 in a flat in DLF phase-1, said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram Police.

At the flat, Nath misbehaved and later raped her. The victim later managed to reach Gurugram's Civil Hospital in sector 10. The medical staff informed DLF phase-1 police station about the incident, Bokan said.

A police team scanned the victim's Facebook and mobile phone and got some vital clues including the accused's name and address. Subsequently, a raid was conducted at his home and he was nabbed.

"The accused has been booked under IPC section of 376 (rape) and criminal conspiracy. He will be produced in the respective court of law on Sunday," Bokan added.​

