23-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found with Throat Slit at Her Office in Delhi

A 23-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit inside an office in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur area Saturday evening, police said. On being informed about a woman lying in a pool of blood around 7 pm, a police team rushed to the spot. It was found that the woman was dead and her throat slit, the police said.

The woman was a tele-caller in the office of a financial firm in Kewal Park, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

A case of murder was registered and a person arrested in this connection, the police officer said, adding further investigation was underway.

