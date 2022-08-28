CHANGE LANGUAGE
23-Year-Old Woman's Body Found with Throat Slit at Her Office in Delhi
23-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found with Throat Slit at Her Office in Delhi

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2022, 09:36 IST

New Delhi, India

A case of murder was registered and a person arrested in this connection, the police officer said, adding further investigation was underway. (Representational Image)

A case of murder was registered and a person arrested in this connection, the police officer said, adding further investigation was underway. (Representational Image)

On being informed about a woman lying in a pool of blood around 7 pm, a police team rushed to the spot. It was found that the woman was dead and her throat slit, the police said.

A 23-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit inside an office in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur area Saturday evening, police said. On being informed about a woman lying in a pool of blood around 7 pm, a police team rushed to the spot. It was found that the woman was dead and her throat slit, the police said.

The woman was a tele-caller in the office of a financial firm in Kewal Park, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

A case of murder was registered and a person arrested in this connection, the police officer said, adding further investigation was underway.

