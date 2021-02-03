23 Years After Stealing Fans from Shop, Indore Man Gets One-year Jail and Rs 1,000 Fine

A court in Indore has sentenced a man to a year in prison for the offence he had committed over two decades ago in which he had stolen two fans from a local shop. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhupendra Arya awarded the sentence to Shankar (55) on Tuesday and also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

The prosecution presented five witnesses in the case, Assistant District Public Prosecutor Officer (ADPO) Sanjeev Pandey said. Shankar was caught red-handed on March 23, 1998 while stealing two fans from a shop located under Kotwali police station area. He was nabbed due to an alert watchman, he said.

At that time, the price of the two fans was around Rs 500, which were seized from his possession, he added. However, after getting bail in the case, he had gone absconding, which resulted in delay in awarding the sentence, Pandey said.