23 Years After Woman Donated Land, Himachal Village Yet to Get Ayurveda Dispensary

In what could be termed as a classic example of government functioning, or the lack of it, the Ayurveda Department of Himachal Pradesh has failed to build a dispensary despite the availability of the required land for the last 23 years. An ayurvedic dispensary was supposed to come up at Kharsi village in Mandi district’s Gauhar block. The Ayurveda Department has also got Rs 14 lakh for building the health facility, but nothing, except paperwork, has been done so far.

A generous elderly woman had donated the land to the district administration around 23 years ago so that the dispensary would serve the people of her village and nearby area. However, Kubja Devi’s dream was caught in red tape.

According to the government, a boundary wall was erected years ago, but now they are planning to demolish it in order to start the work. District Ayurveda Officer, Gobind Sharma, said the department has received Rs 14 lakh for the dispensary, but they are awaiting approval from the higher-ups to demolish the boundary wall.

Sharma said a joint inspection has been done to demolish the wall, but nothing can be done unless they receive a go-ahead.

While the local administration has shirked responsibility, the villagers are disappointed with the prolonged delay for something as basic as a health centre. The residents have demanded the Ayurveda department to establish the dispensary as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a rehab centre was opened in Mandi district earlier this month. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur inaugurated the 20-bed de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Raghunath Ka Padhar on September 5. “There are around 90 such centres run by NGOs in the private sector. However, to enforce uniform minimum standards of services, the need was felt to establish a model de-addiction and rehab centre,” Dr Sanjay Pathak, Chief Executive Officer, HP State Mental Health Authority, Shimla, was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

