1-min read

23-yr-old Woman Found Dead inside Factory in North Delhi's Narela

A labourer who used to live and work at the factory and is now missing is the prime accused in the murder.

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2020, 9:33 PM IST
23-yr-old Woman Found Dead inside Factory in North Delhi's Narela
Representative image.

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman was found dead inside a factory in north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Monday.

The owner of the factory informed the police it was locked and a labourer named Anil (26), a resident of Punarwas Colony in Narela and used to live there during the lockdown, had gone missing.

"The police reached the spot and entered the factory by breaking its door. When they searched the premises, they found the body of a woman lying on the ground in a room on the second floor. She had been hit with an object on her head," a senior police officer said.

The object, which was used in the crime, was also lying there, police said.

During investigation, a woman named Mudha Devi, a resident of Narela, told the police that her husband Veerpal and their 23-year-old daughter along with Anil, went to buy ration from Holambi Kalan, Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Anil used to live with the family and worked in the factory. He was also in a relationship with the woman for the last couple of years and wanted to marry her.

On Sunday, Anil had an altercation with the girl, following which he hit the victim on her forehead and fled.

The body was sent to the mortuary. A case has been registered and police are trying to nab the accused person, they added.

