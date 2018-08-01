2,300 People Watch Facebook Live Video of Gurugram Man's Suicide, No One Calls Cops

: Amit Chauhan, a 28-year-old resident of Gurugram, started a Facebook live video on Tuesday evening and told viewers that he would kill himself on camera.Over the next one hour, close to 2,300 people tuned in to watch the video as he went about preparing the noose using, eventually hanged himself from a ceiling fan. Not one of them raised an alarm or informed the police. His family members were not at home at the time.The video continued playing for two hours until his wife returned home and found him hanging.Police were informed on Wednesday morning after his family had already cremated the body. The family members told police that he was mentally disturbed and was undergoing treatment for last six months. The trigger for the suicide was reportedly his wife deciding to leave him along with their two daughters.The police said they had begun an investigation especially since the family did not report the death.Chuahan had posted two videos on Facebook. The first was 2.30 minutes long and it showed him walking upstairs to his room and tying a dupatta to the ceiling fan. He hanged himself in the second video that kept on streaming. The 28-year-old had even asked his friends to share the video as much as possible.Police said Chauhan and his wife Preeti had differences over some family issues. "Preeti left her in-laws home on Monday after a tiff with her husband and called her parents, who took her to their house in a village near Sohna," police officer Subhash Boken said.The family has refused to lodge a complaint and said no one is responsible for his death. No arrests have been made so far.