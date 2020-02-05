Take the pledge to vote

233 People Slapped With Charges of Sedition in 2014-18: Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the charge of sedition under section 124A of the IPC was slapped against 70 people in 2018, 51 people in 2017, 35 in 2016, 30 in 2015 and 47 in 2014.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
233 People Slapped With Charges of Sedition in 2014-18: Govt Tells Rajya Sabha
File photo of Minister of State G Kishan Reddy. (Twitter)

New Delhi: As many as 233 people were slapped with the charge of sedition for their alleged anti-national activities -- the highest 37 each were registered in Assam and Jharkhand -- in the last five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the charge of sedition under section 124A of the IPC was slapped against 70 people in 2018, 51 people in 2017, 35 in 2016, 30 in 2015 and 47 in 2014.

Reddy said, while replying to a written question, that 37 people in Assam and Jharkhand each were slapped with sedition charge between 2014 and 2018.

A total of 29 people were slapped with sedition charge in Haryana during the said period, he said.

