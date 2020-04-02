Take the pledge to vote

235 Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai, 212 Containment Zones Created

Earlier, state health officials had put the number of new cases in Mumbai at 57, but according to a civic official, 40 of these cases had already come to light through testing at private labs and were only confirmed by the government on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2020, 11:11 PM IST
235 Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai, 212 Containment Zones Created
Representative Image.

With 17 new coronavirus cases coming to light in the city, the number of cases rose to 235 on Thursday while three COVID-19 patients died, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.

Earlier, state health officials had put the number of new cases in Mumbai at 57, but according to a civic official, 40 of these cases had already come to light through testing at private labs and were only confirmed by the government on Thursday.

The number of demarcated containment areas in the city, meanwhile, was increased to 212. "Today, 317 people were tested in the city and 105 were admitted to hospitals as suspected patients. Seventeen persons tested positive for coronavirus while three patients died," Pednekar said.

She also said the police had traced 127 persons in the city who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi with the help of mobile phone records. "Of these, 105 are already quarantined," she said.

A senior civic official, meanwhile, said as many as 212 containment zones have been set up and "sealed" in the city.

A release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the administrationn is using CCTV camera network in the city for surveillance of movement in these areas.

"For the first time, computerized automatic video analytics system is being used for effective surveillance of the containment zones and it will allow timely action against violators," said the BMC release.

If one or more persons are found roaming in the containment zone or going in or out violating lockdown, the system will immediately alert the local police station through SMS.

"Mumbai has a network of 5,000 CCTVs, which can capture smalldetails from far," said a BMC officer.

