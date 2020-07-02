2,373 Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Push Tally Beyond 92K, Death Toll Mounts to 2,864

Delhi recorded 2,373 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 92,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,864, authorities said.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

Sixty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,803 on Wednesday.

The bulletin said the death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 2,864, and the total number of cases mounted to 92,175.