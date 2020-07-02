INDIA

1-MIN READ

2,373 Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Push Tally Beyond 92K, Death Toll Mounts to 2,864

Representative Image. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Sixty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Thursday.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 2, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
Delhi recorded 2,373 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 92,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,864, authorities said.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

india-data-0702

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,803 on Wednesday.

The bulletin said the death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 2,864, and the total number of cases mounted to 92,175.

