2,37,530 Doses of Needle-free Covid Vaccine ZyCoV-D Released for Use from CDL after Testing

Seven batches comprising 2,37,530 doses of India’s first DNA vaccine ZyCoV-D to fight Covid, manufactured by Cadila Healthcare, have been released after being tested by the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) in Kasauli. In addition to that, 466 batches of Covaxin, 549 of Covishield, seven of Janssen and 24 batches of Sputnik V have also been released, Dr Arun Bhardwaj, director, CDL, Kasauli, told CNN-News18.

A total of 1,053 batches of six Covid-19 vaccines comprising 1,521 million doses have been released from the CDL this year, he added.

Parents have been eagerly waiting for Zydus Cadila’s Covid vaccine for children. ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against Covid-19.

ZyCoV-D, the first vaccine for use in adolescents in the age group of 12-17 years in the country, was approved in August. The government though is yet to come up with guidelines for Covid vaccine administration in children.

The three doses of the ZyCoV-D vaccine will be administered on day 0, day 28 and day 56. Each of the three doses will be given in two shots on each arm, right and left; for an individual to be fully vaccinated by ZyCoV-D, one would have to be injected with six shots of the vaccine.

Unlike the traditional vaccines, such as Covishield and Covaxin, that are administered using syringes and dosage of 0.5 ml in size, ZyCoV-D comes in a needle-free system. A disposable painless jet applicator is used to administer the dose.

The three-dose vaccine will cost Rs 1,128 to the government.

