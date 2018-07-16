English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
23rd ICAR AIEEA 2018 Examination Cancelled, Official Notification for Re-exam Released at icar.org.in, Check Now!
As per the official notification released on the official website of ICAR, the examination for AIEEA 2018 stands cancelled with the approval of Competent Authority due to administrative reasons.
Screen grab of the official website of ICAR.
23rd ICAR AIEEA 2018 Examination has been cancelled by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research for admission to UG, PG and PhD courses on its official website - icar.org.inicar.org.in. The All India Entrance Examination for Admissions (AIEEA), Computer Based Test (CBT) 2018 was conducted on 22nd and 23rd June 2018. As per the official notification released on the official website of ICAR, the examination for AIEEA 2018 stands cancelled with the approval of Competent Authority due to administrative reasons.
Candidates must visit the official website to check the official notification regarding the cancellation of AIEEA 2018 examination in below mentioned url:
https://icar.org.in/sites/default/files/ExamCancellatioinNotification-2018.pdf
The examination for the courses UG, PG and PhD will be conducted again by Indian Council of Agriculture Research and the notification for the same will be updated on the official website soon hence the candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website of ICAR for the re–examination dates.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
