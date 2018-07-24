English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
23rd ICAR AIEEA 2018 Re-exam New Dates announced at icar.org.in, Check Now!
Earlier the All India Entrance Examination for Admissions (AIEEA), Computer Based Test (CBT) 2018 which was held on 22nd and 23rd June 2018, got cancelled due to administrative reason as per the official notification released on the official website of ICAR on 12th July 2018.
23rd ICAR AIEEA 2018 Re-exam new dates have been released by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research for admission to UG, PG and Ph.D courses on its official website - icar.org.in. The All India Entrance Examination for Admissions (AIEEA) 2018 will be again conducted now on 18th and 19th August 2018, next month. However, this time the examination will be conducted in offline mode (OMR Based) and the examination will take place in 56 Examination centres across the country.
Candidates can visit the official website to read the notification regarding reschedule of AIEEA 2018 examination in below mentioned url:
https://icar.org.in/sites/default/files/ug_pg_icar.pdf#overlay-context=content/welcome-icar
The candidates who had earlier registered for the examination will only be able to apply again for the AIEEA 2018 Re-Exam.
