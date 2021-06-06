24 Cases Registered for Attacks on Journalists in Tripura Since 2020: Police

Twenty-four cases have been registered in different police stations across eight districts of Tripura for attack on journalists since 2020, police said on Sunday. The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police (law and order), Subrata Chakraborty said, the Director-General of Police (DGP) has taken note of the recent reports published in newspapers, expressing his concern over the increasing incidents of violence against journalists and the alleged failure of the police to take action against the attackers.

"The Director-General of Police (DGP) VS Yadav held a detailed review meeting with the district superintendents of police on June 5. "During the discussion with the SPs, it was found that 17 cases were registered in 2020 and 7 cases were registered in 2021 as on date", the AGP said.

Chakraborty said that out of the 24 cases registered, 16 cases have ended in charge sheets, three cases were compromised by the parties involved while the remaining five cases are still under investigation. "In some of these cases where the victims were unable to identify the miscreants, all-out efforts were made by police to identify them. Consequently, more than 15 persons were identified during the investigation and charge-sheeted.

The investigation of cases registered was carried out purely on merit and evidence", the police official said. He informed that the arrests were made in cases where the punishment was more than seven years as per the laid down procedure and applicable sections of the Criminal Procedure Code. In other cases, notices were issued.

"No media person ever complained about improper registration of cases or investigations. This only shows that the complainants were satisfied with police action. Even in cases where the complaints were prima facie found to be exaggerated, the cases were registered in IPC sections which were in line with the contents of the complaint whenever the matter was brought to their notice," he told reporters. The police officer also said Tripura Police is fully committed to providing security to journalists.

