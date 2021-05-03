24 Dead in Covid Hospital in Chamarajanagar Due to Oxygen Shortage in K'taka, Govt Denies Claim

24 people died at a Covid hospital in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar on Sunday due to shortage of oxygen supply.

The district officials however maintained that it was not for oxygen scarcity. The officials said that oxygen was sent from Mysore to Chamrajanagar.

All the patients who died at the hospital were on oxygen support. A local MLA who visited the hospital after the incident were met with angry relatives.

According to reports, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa had spoken with the Chamrajanagar District Magistrate over the incident.

Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 16 lakh mark on Sunday following 37,733 fresh infections while 217 more deaths took the toll to 16,011, the health department said. According to a health bulletin, the state’s Covid tally stood at 16,01,865 whereas there are 4,21,436 active cases.

As many as 11,64,398 people were discharged cumulatively including 21,149 on Sunday in the state. Bengaluru urban district accounted for 21,199 fresh cases and 64 deaths. The city has so far reported 7,97,292 infections and 6,601 deaths.

