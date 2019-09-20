Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

24 Hours, 15 New Cases: Dengue Cases in Lucknow Rise to 160 This Year

The cases were reported from 11 localities, which include Aishbagh, Tikrohi, Rajajipuram, Talkatora, Salehnagar, Aashiana, Jankipuram, Manaknagar, Shardanagar, Krishnanagar, Rajajipauram and Shardanagar.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 20, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
24 Hours, 15 New Cases: Dengue Cases in Lucknow Rise to 160 This Year
A robber fly also known as an assassin fly eats a mosquito in Dhading, Nepal June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar - RC169A9CCF90
Loading...

A number of cities in India have been hit by mosquito-borne diseases, especially malaria and dengue. While chikungunya, zika and encephalitis are other vector-borne diseases, dengue and malaria have caused the maximum distress in the low-lying areas of India.

A mosquito-borne disease, dengue, is caused by the bite of infected Aedes mosquito. While there have been a number of deaths in areas of Telangana and Chennai, Lucknow has also reported a few dengue cases. In fact, the dengue virus seems to be rapidly spreading in the city. As many as 15 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, making it the highest number of cases in a single day. This had led the tally to reach 112 this monsoon since July and 160 since January. September 15 and September 17 saw 10 and 11 patients, respectively.

Among the fresh 15 cases, 10 were males and five were women. Out of these, two patients are children. The cases were reported from 11 localities, which include Aishbagh, Tikrohi, Rajajipuram, Talkatora, Salehnagar, Aashiana, Jankipuram, Manaknagar, Shardanagar, Krishnanagar, Rajajipauram and Shardanagar.

The health officials told The Times of India that all patients were tested positive at KGMU and are now out of danger. Chief medical officer Narendra Agarwal also said that the officials are probing the Tuesday’s suspected death due to dengue.

The growing number of cases of dengue in Lucknow city is causing major alarm among health officials. The dengue virus has five different types, each of increasing severity. While infection with one type of variant can give lifelong immunity to it, the immunity shortens for the other types. The Dengue fever lasts for up to seven days often with a drop and then small resurgence towards the end (biphasic pattern).

The health officials have also reported in their previous statements that are taking extra precautions to keep mosquitoes at bay. Additional chief medical officer DK Bajpai said, “Every locality will be covered under the campaign and surprise inspections will be carried out. Many of these inspections have revealed that people let water accumulate in unused coolers, refrigerators, flower pots and other such containers, which turns into mosquito breeding ground.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram