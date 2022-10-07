24-Hr Ramayana Recitals to Lighting of Lamps, UP Plans Grand Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Celebrations

The Yogi Adityanath government plans to go grand on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (October 9) celebrations this year.

The birth anniversary of Valmiki, who is credited with writing the original Ramayana during the lifetime of Lord Ram, will be marked with various events in Uttar Pradesh. It will include the continuous recital of Ramayana at all temples of Lord Ram and Hanuman, along with the lighting of lamps/‘deepdan’.

Preparations are being made at the development block level.

The District Magistrate in Gorakhpur has issued detailed guidelines to the CDO, all SDMs, Deputy Director Buddhist Museum and Regional Tourism Officer.

Since Adityanath took over the reins as the Chief Minister, Valmiki Jayanti has been celebrated with pomp in the state. The state has also revamped the ‘ashram’ of ‘Sage Valmiki’ in Chitrakoot which has now been developed as a tourist destination.

Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary, issued directions to all divisional commissioners and the district magistrates. The officials have been asked to arrange for the lighting of lamps/ ‘deepdan’ as well as the continuous recital of the Ramayana for 8, 12 or 24 hours and organise similar other events at all places and temples related to Maharishi Valmiki.

The preparations will be reviewed by the nodal officer nominated by the government on the evening of October 8.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here