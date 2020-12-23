News18 Logo

india

24 Injured as Passenger-Carrying Truck Overturns on AJC Bose Road Flyover in Kolkata
1-MIN READ

24 Injured as Passenger-Carrying Truck Overturns on AJC Bose Road Flyover in Kolkata

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Some of the persons injured in the accident are critical and all of them have been shifted to a nearby hospital, police said.

Twentyfour people were injured, some of them critically, when a small truck ferrying passengers overturned on AJC Bose Road flyover in the heart of the city Wednesday, police said. The incident occured at around 4.30 PM when the speeding light commercial vehicle ferrying passengers rammed into the flyover's boundary wall and overturned.

"Twenty-four people were injured in the accident. Some of them are critical. All of them have been shifted to a nearby hospital," a police official said. The police have cordoned off the area.


