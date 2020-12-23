24 Injured as Passenger-Carrying Truck Overturns on AJC Bose Road Flyover in Kolkata

Twentyfour people were injured, some of them critically, when a small truck ferrying passengers overturned on AJC Bose Road flyover in the heart of the city Wednesday, police said. The incident occured at around 4.30 PM when the speeding light commercial vehicle ferrying passengers rammed into the flyover's boundary wall and overturned.

"Twenty-four people were injured in the accident. Some of them are critical. All of them have been shifted to a nearby hospital," a police official said. The police have cordoned off the area.