24 Injured in Communal Clash in Jaipur After 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan Rumour, Internet Suspended
Additional Police Commissioner (First) Santosh Chalke said they have identified three people who were spreading rumour on social media that people were being forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram', but no such incident happened.
Jaipur: File photo of Hawa Mahal in jaipur (Image: PTI)
Jaipur: Twenty-four people, including nine policemen, were injured when members of two communities pelted stones at each other believing a rumour in Jaipur, prompting authorities to use teargas to disperse the mob, police said on Tuesday.
Following the communal tension, mobile internet services in 10 police station areas have been suspended till Wednesday night and five people have been arrested, they said.
"The accused have been booked for obstructing public servants in discharge of functions, blocking national highway and attacking police," said Additional Commissioner of Police(Second) Ajaypal Lamba.
The violence on Monday night broke out after members of the minority community blocked the Delhi highway in front of an Eidgah near Galta Gate and pelted stones on a Haridwar-bound bus, leaving some passengers injured, according to police.
Members of both the communities clashed and when policemen reached the spot, they were also attacked. Window panes of at least five cars were damaged and a two-wheeler was torched, police said.
The tension in Galta Gate area had been building since Sunday after some members of the minority community allegedly misbehaved with kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) near Galta Gate, leading to anger among the majority community members.
Additional Police Commissioner (First) Santosh Chalke said they have identified three people who were spreading rumour on social media that people were being forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram', but no such incident happened.
Others involved in spreading the rumour are being pursued, he said.
ACP Lamba said additional police force has been deployed and no fresh violence has been reported on Tuesday. Police held a flag march through the affected areas and also held a peaceLD dialogue with people from both the communities.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Speaks Up in Case Against Abhinav Kohli
- Narendra Modi Just Made a Bunch of Indians Google 'Sweet Neem' After 'Man Vs Wild' Episode
- Simone Biles Just Landed a Historic Triple-Double, Here's How She Did It
- Train Conductor Makes Racist Passenger Get Off Train For Abusing Man Speaking in Hindi
- Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes Do the Backflip Like a Boss in New Video