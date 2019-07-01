English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
31 Killed, 13 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar
The injured have been shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar for treatment, officials said.
Police said 24 people were killed in the accident. (Twitter/ANI)
Thirty-one people were killed and 13 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Srigwari at Keshwan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Monday.
Local residents said the bus bearing registration number JK17-6787 was on way to Kishtwar from Keshwan when it skidded on the road near Srigwari and fell into a deep gorge. An official said the injured have been shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar for treatment. Rescue operation has been launched at the spot.
Meanwhile, in another accident in Himachal Pradesh, two children and a driver were killed when their school bus rolled down a hill in Lower Khalini area of Shimla.
