English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
24 Live Cartridges Found in 2 Passengers' Bags at Pune Airport
In one incident, 22 live cartridges were found in the baggage of a 58-year-old passenger, who was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru in a SpiceJet flight. In another incident, 2 live cartridges were seized from the baggage of another 61-year-old passenger.
(Representative image)
Loading...
Pune: As many as 24 live cartridges were seized from the baggages of two male passengers at the airport in Pune district of Maharashtra on Thursday, a police official said.
Both of them have been detained, he said.
A total of 22 live cartridges were found in the baggage of a 58-year-old passenger, who was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru in a SpiceJet flight, Vimantal police station's senior inspector Dilip Shinde said.
"After the detection, the passenger was handed over to the airport police. Our investigation has revealed that he has a valid license of a .32 caliber pistol," he said.
The man told the police that since he was in a hurry, he forgot to remove the cartridges from the bag before heading to the airport, he said, adding that a probe was underway.
In another incident, two live cartridges of a .9 mm weapon were seized from the baggage of another 61-year-old passenger, who was slated to travel to New Delhi in an IndiGo flight, he said.
The passenger, hailing from Delhi, worked as a locomotive driver with the Railways, Shinde said.
"He claimed that he had come to Pune to visit his son, who works as an IT engineer here. He has also said that he does not have any valid gun license," he said.
"We are questioning him about how the two cartridges came into his bag. He is also checking with his son and other family members about it," Shinde said.
The two cartridges found in the bag of Delhi-bound passenger will be sent for ballistic analysis, and if they are found to be genuine and the passenger fails to produce a valid gun license, a case will be registered against him, the official said.
Both of them have been detained, he said.
A total of 22 live cartridges were found in the baggage of a 58-year-old passenger, who was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru in a SpiceJet flight, Vimantal police station's senior inspector Dilip Shinde said.
"After the detection, the passenger was handed over to the airport police. Our investigation has revealed that he has a valid license of a .32 caliber pistol," he said.
The man told the police that since he was in a hurry, he forgot to remove the cartridges from the bag before heading to the airport, he said, adding that a probe was underway.
In another incident, two live cartridges of a .9 mm weapon were seized from the baggage of another 61-year-old passenger, who was slated to travel to New Delhi in an IndiGo flight, he said.
The passenger, hailing from Delhi, worked as a locomotive driver with the Railways, Shinde said.
"He claimed that he had come to Pune to visit his son, who works as an IT engineer here. He has also said that he does not have any valid gun license," he said.
"We are questioning him about how the two cartridges came into his bag. He is also checking with his son and other family members about it," Shinde said.
The two cartridges found in the bag of Delhi-bound passenger will be sent for ballistic analysis, and if they are found to be genuine and the passenger fails to produce a valid gun license, a case will be registered against him, the official said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results