24 Meetings in 65 Hours: Busy US Trip Follows PM Modi's 'Crisp & Productive' Visits Mantra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clocked 20 meetings in 65 hours he spent in the United States, along with an additional four long meetings he had in the flight, making it 24 meetings throughout the visit, News18 has learnt.

The four-day hectic visit saw PM Modi effectively using the time available and making the most of it, including clearing official files while en route to the US, and has a busy Sunday ahead of him as well on landing back in the capital, government sources said. This is in line with Prime Minister Modi’s mantra of keeping all visits “crisp and productive”, government sources added.

Modi held two meetings on the aircraft on September 22 while heading to the US and was briefed on all that was on the plate ahead. This was followed by three meetings in the hotel in Washington DC soon after he landed. On September 23, the PM had five separate meetings with global CEOs, followed by meetings with US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Australia PM Scott Morrison and Japanese Premier Yoshihide Suga. This was followed by three internal meetings held by Narendra Modi with his team.

On September 24, there were four more internal meetings held by Modi before his meeting with US President Joe Biden and the QUAD Meeting. On September 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had two more long meetings while on the aircraft coming back from the US to New Delhi where the entire trip and the takeaways were discussed. A busy Sunday awaits the PM in Delhi too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here