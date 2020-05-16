24 Migrant Workers Killed, Several Injured After Two Trucks Collide in UP's Auraiya; PM Modi Condoles Deaths

At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with a DCM vehicle in the early hours of Saturday in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Both the trucks were carrying the labourers. The incident took place between 3 am and 3.30 am, they said.

"The accident took place in Mihauli in which 24 people died. A trailer truck carrying around 50 migrant labourers was coming from Rajasthan and it collided with a DCM truck. The accident took place on Saturday between 3.00 am and 3.30 am," Circle Officer, Auraiya, Surendranath Yadav said.

"The DCM truck was coming from Delhi and heading towards Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. The trailer truck hit the DCM vehicle. Both the vehicles turned upside down after losing control," he said.

When asked to elaborate further on the reasons which led to the incident, Yadav said, "We spoke to some of the survivors of the accident. Even they could not recall how the accident took place."

Condoling the deaths, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said all aid was being provided to the injured and a probe had been launched.





जनपद औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना में प्रवासी कामगारों/श्रमिकों की मृत्यु दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं दुःखद है, मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। पीड़ितों को हर संभव राहत प्रदान करने,घायलों का समुचित उपचार कराने व दुर्घटना की त्वरित जांच करवाने के निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं।

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed their condolences.



उप्र के औरैया में सड़क हादसे में 24 से भी अधिक ग़रीब प्रवासी मज़दूरों की मौत पर अवर्णनीय दुख. घायलों के लिए दुआएँ. सब कुछ जानकर... सब कुछ देखकर भी... मौन धारण करनेवाले हृदयहीन लोग और उनके समर्थक देखें कब तक इस उपेक्षा को उचित ठहराते हैं. ऐसे हादसे मृत्यु नहीं हत्या हैं. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 16, 2020









उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में श्रमिकों से भरी डीसीएम और ट्रेलर में टक्कर से हुए सड़क हादसे में कई अनमोल जिंदगियों के असमय काल के गाल में समा जाने और घायल होने का दुखद समाचार मिला। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।

उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में हुए सड़क हादसे में कई श्रमिकों की मृत्यु के बारे में जानकर अत्यंत दुख हुआ है।इस दुर्घटना में जिन लोगों की जान गई है, मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं।साथ ही दुर्घटना में घायल हुए मज़दूरों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 16, 2020









उतर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क हादसे में 24 मजदूरों की मौत और अनेक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर से आहत हूं।मृतकों के परिवारों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।

Dozens of migrant workers have fallen sick or died on their way home, either from fatigue or in accidents, underscoring the extreme risks the poor have been exposed to under measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Migrant labourers have been walking back to their rural homes since the lockdown was announced in March as their income dried up overnight. The Centre, criticised for ignoring their plight, started running special Shramik trains earlier this month to ferry them home. The Railways says over a million have been sent back so far.