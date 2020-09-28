24 More Fatalities, 1,630 Fresh Cases In Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana reported 24 more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday taking the death toll due to the disease to 1,331 while with 1,630 fresh cases the total infection count in the state rose to 1,25,412. Of the 24 fatalities, five were from Panchkula district,four from Panipat, two each from Fatehabad, Sirsa, Hisar and Karnal while one death each was reported from Faridabad, Ambala, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Kaithal districts, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (261), Faridabad (195), Kurukshetra (163), Rohtak (126), Hisar (107) and Sonipat (102). There are 15,670 active cases in the state currently. The state has a recovery rate of 86.44 percent as on Monday, the bulletin said..

