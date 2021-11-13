Bhima Koregaon Accused Milind Teltumbde Among 26 Naxals Gunned Down in Gadchiroli: Sources

In an intense gunfight that broke out in the morning in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, at least 26 Naxals have been killed and 3-4 jawans have sustained injuries, police sources said. Notorious and dreaded Naxal operative, Milind Teltumbde, who is also an accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, has been killed in the encounter, sources said. He was a wanted accused by the NIA and the Pune police in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima caste riots case.

Teltumbde was a Central committee member of the CPI (Maoist).

Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Gadhchiroli, confirmed to CNN-News 18 that the encounter has been going on for hours and that the casualties inflicted on the opposite side is a ‘big achievement for the force’.

The encounter broke out at the Gadchiroli-Chhatishgarh border in the Garapatti forest area between the Naxals and a joint team of the C-60 Commandos and a team of Maharashtra Police. The injured commandos have been airlifted for treatment to Nagpur.

In a 10,000-word chargesheet filed last year, the National Investigative Agency detailed the role played by Teltumbde. Milind os the brother of Anand Teltumbde, who was one of the conveners of ‘Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerana Abhiyan’, an Elgar Parishad event organised on December 31, 2017, and was present at Shaniwar Wada on the day it was organised. Milind was also the secretary of Maoist Maharashtra State Committee.

The chargesheet accused the two of “conspiring with other accused to further the ideology of CPI-Maoist." They been charged with IPC sections of criminal conspiracy, waging war against country, and sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Milind is said to have carried reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head.

