24 Rain-related Deaths Since November 1 in Karnataka

A total of 24 people have lost their lives due to incessant rains across the state since the beginning of this month, Karnataka Disaster Management Authority officials said on Sunday. As per the preliminary loss and damages estimated by the authority so far since November one, 658 houses have been completely damaged, while 8,495 houses have been partially damaged.

While, an estimated 191 animals have lost their lives till now; crops in over 4 lakh hectares have been damaged, out of them 3,79,501 hectares are agriculture crops and 30,114 hectares are horticulture crops. The data shared by the officials also showed that 2,203 km of roads have been damaged.

Other infrastructure damage so far include 1,225 schools, 39 PHCs, 1,674 electric poles and 278 electric transformers. According to official data, since November 1, while 27 districts have received large excess rains, in 21 districts there have been more than 200 per cent departure from normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday night chaired a meeting with senior Ministers and officials to review the destruction caused by rains and relief measures undertaken by the government.

