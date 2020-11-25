24 Specially-abled Women Test Positive for Covid-19 in Noida, Admitted to Hospital

A total of 24 inmates, including several minors, from a women’s shelter for specially-abled in Noida’s Sector 34, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and Tuesday, and were consequently admitted to Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida.

A report in the Times of India said that all patients are asymptomatic and have been kept in separate wards along with experts and staff from the psychiatry department. Most of the patients have chronic schizophrenia and some have a history of seizures, an official told News18.

Dr Ashutrosh Niranjan, the chief medical superintendent, said the patients are responding well to the treatment.

“We have requested the CMO that the attendant who looks after them at the shelter be allowed to join them at the hospital so that they have a familiar face around,” he was quoted as saying in the report.