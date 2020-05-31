24-Year-Old Beaten to Death in Assam Tea Garden After his Scooty Hits Workers, Four Arrested

Four persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a youth after his scooter hit three people and injured them in Assam's Jorhat district, police said.

According to Jorhat Superintendent of Police Mrinal Talukdar, nine youths went for birthday celebrations in Gabroo Tea Estate area on three scooties and two bikes on Friday.

"They were fully drunk while returning. On the way two bike riders hit two women and a man who were returning from the tea garden after plucking tea leaves," he said.

They were seriously injured and immediately rushed to Gabroo Tea Estate hospital, and were undergoing treatment, the SP said.

"After hitting the workers, all of youths, except two, managed to flee. The labourers from the tea garden factory came out and beat the two youths badly. After getting information, police reached the spot and took the duo to hospital," Talukdar said.

While one was discharged after treatment, the other succumbed to his injuries on Saturday evening at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, he said, adding the deceased has been identified as Debashish Gogoi (24) from Mariani.

"We have so far arrested four persons based on the FIR filed by Gogoi's father. Further investigation is on. A magisterial enquiry has been ordered by the administration and it will be conducted by Additional DC Biswajit Phukan," he said and stressed that it was not a case of mob lynching.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati appealed to all people and organisations to main peace and requested not to give a communal colour to the incident, which is a kind of "road rage".